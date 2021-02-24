State govt committed to improve life of villagers — Lee

MIRI: Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin has assured that the state government is serious in improving and upgrading the infrastructure and facilities at villages here.

He said the allocation given under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) is one of the state government’s commitments to provide the people with a better standard of living and environment.

“The state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will continue to improve and upgrade the infrastructure for the villages.

“Therefore, we hope the villages will together shoulder the responsibility to ensure all the public facilities that have been provided such as community hall or multipurpose court in the villages are in good condition,” he said in an update on the progress of RTP projects for Kampung Muhibbah in Kuala Baram on Monday.

The Senadin assemblyman informed that the first upgrading project for the village’s multipurpose hall, that is building a roof for the hall, was completed recently.

Another project under RTP to upgrade the drainage system at the village into concrete drain was ongoing, he added.

Present during his visit to Kampung Muhibbah was village chief Ketua Kaum Nordin Yussuf.