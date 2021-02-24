Syndicates now resorting to drones for criminal activities

KOTA TINGGI: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has detected the latest modus operandi of syndicates to smuggle goods and migrants with the assistance of drone technology.

Army Western Field Commander Lieutenant-General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said the tactic was to avoid getting arrested by the authorities patrolling in Malaysian waters under Op Benteng.

“Previously, smuggling syndicates use to sneak in from the midnight to wee hours but now, they have changed their modus operandi to avoid detection by the authorities.

“In fact, the reports received from units conducting special operation dubbed Op Merpati found the syndicates are using drones to track the movement of the security forces,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting Op Benteng operation in the Malaysian waters at the Tanjung Sepang Tactical Headquarters in Bandar Penawar here yesterday.

He, however, said the authorities would continue to monitor and had not taken any drastic actions such as shooting down drones identified by military radar.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain said the authorities detained 26 skippers, 1,252 migrants and seized various smuggled goods worth RM3.7 million in operations involving 220-kilometre coastal areas in Johor since May 16 last year.

He said the figure was a 200 per cent increase compared to the previous success rate before Op Benteng with integrated cooperation of all agencies. – Bernama