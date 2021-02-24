Unimas signs MoA to promote lifelong learning

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) yesterday inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with seven professional and executive programme providers in its continuous efforts to promote lifelong learning for human capital.

This marks the official commencement of Professional and Executive Programmes from Professional Certificate to Executive Master levels between Unimas Business School (UBS) and seven programme providers; namely GEM Consultancy Sdn Bhd, MB Edulink Sdn Bhd, Yahos Sdn Bhd, Videv Consulting Sdn Bhd, Fine Arts Lifelong Management Sdn Bhd, Infoera Academy Sdn Bhd and Digital Marketing Consultancy (DMC) Sdn Bhd.

Unimas had also inked the MoA for its Faculty of Cognitive Sciences and Human Development, and Faculty of Resource Science and Technology.

The university’s vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suadi emphasised the importance of continuing education and the need to acquire new skills; learn, relearn and unlearn in today’s fast-paced environment.

He also pledged Unimas’ continuous efforts to provide opportunities in education for all through partnerships with programme providers throughout Malaysia and beyond.

“We pride ourselves in ensuring each and every programme is closely monitored through audits and open communication with all stakeholders to ensure the wellbeing of our students are well-looked after,” he added.

The Professional and Executive Programmes (PEP) are designed to equip working professionals with knowledge, skills and values necessary for up-skilling and re-skilling for career advancement.

The programmes were also designed to provide opportunities for those who are interested to pursue further education in a field of interest under the auspices of a respected public university in collaboration with programme providers.

For further inquiries, interested parties can contact UBS at 082-222 111 (Sheril) or [email protected]