109 arrested in Kuching for alleged involvement in drug, other related crimes

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) has recorded their biggest arrest in a single joint operation this year by collaring a total of 109 suspects who were arrested for allegedly being involved in drug and other related crimes earlier today.

The operation was carried out at Kampung Sinjan, Kampung Tupong, Kampung Gita, Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Kampung Ajibah Abol and Kampung Tanjung Tengah in Petra Jaya.

“The suspects aged between 20 and 60 years-old were arrested during the operation that was carried out between 11am and 3pm today,” said Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She was speaking to a press conference after delivering her short address to the suspects, comprising of 104 male and five females at the IPK’s open air carpark. Among them were three Indonesian male suspects.

According to her, most of the suspects were arrested for allegedly being involved in drug related activities such as drug possession or showing positive results for drugs during a test.

“It is actually disheartening to see a lot of young faces who were arrested today as they (young people) are the ones who will shoulder the state’s future,” said Fatimah.

In her address to the suspects, Fatimah urged them (suspects) to take the arrest as a turning point of their lives to change for the better.

She also urged them to go for drugs or substance rehabilitation which would require time and commitment for them to succeed.

“Everyone is given a second chance in life. Take this as a turning point to step into creating a new life for yourself,” said Fatimah, adding that the ministry would always support those who seek rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the joint operation was carried out by the IPK’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, Criminal Investigation Department and the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department.

Besides drug related crimes, seven (six male and one female) of those were arrested for allegedly being involved in motorcycle theft, one male suspect for allegedly being involved in house break-in and one male suspect for allegedly being involved in online gambling.

Fatimah also believed that with the arrest of the suspects, police would be able to identify and arrest their drug dealer(s).

Also present at the IPK were Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Sarawak Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department deputy chief ACP V. Raja.