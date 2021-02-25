All elected reps in Sarawak to be vaccinated starting Feb 27

KUCHING (Feb 25): All elected representatives in Sarawak, including state assemblymen and assemblywomen as well as MPs are expected to be given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during the first phase of the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme to be rolled out on Feb 27.

Based on a notice issued by state Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing to the State Legislative Assembly, elected representatives from Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit will be given the jab between Feb 27 and March 4.

“State assemblymen and assemblywomen and MPs can be vaccinated during the first week, which is between Feb 27 and March 4 at the nearest vaccination centre.

“However, elected representatives from Bintulu, Miri and Limbang will be given the vaccine only during the second week, which is from March 5 to 11,” said Dr Chin in the notice dated Feb 24.

Contacted by The Borneo Post here today, Dr Chin said the vaccination is a voluntary programme even though elected representatives have been categorised as frontliners by the Ministry of Health.

Despite so, Dr Chin said in the notice that he would appreciate the support of all elected representatives towards the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, a notice issued by the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) secretary Pele Peter Tinggom also informed the 82 state elected representatives of the vaccination plan for them.

Based on the notice, the state Health Department will contact the respective elected representatives with regards to their Covid-19 vaccination process.

The notice dated Feb 24 also appealed to elected representatives to give their cooperation to the vaccination programme.

In Sarawak, there are 82 state assemblymen and assemblywomen as well as 31 MPs.

On Wednesday, Dr Chin said Sarawak would receive six shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine consisting of 87,750 doses.

He said the first shipment, which arrived in the state on Wednesday, contained 23,400 doses that would be administered to more than 90,000 frontliners.

“The first phase of our vaccination programme will start this Friday until Mar 31 and we will try to cover 97,161 frontliners,” he said after witnessing the arrival of the first batch of the vaccines at the Raya Air Warehouse at the cargo area of Kuching International Airport.