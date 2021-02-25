Avoid visits, open houses on Chap Goh Mei – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has reminded Sabahans to avoid any visiting activities during the Chap Goh Mei celebration, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“In line with the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Chinese New Year celebration, the Sabah State Government would like to remind the people to avoid any visiting activities and open houses during the Chap Goh Mei celebration.

“This is to avoid any Covid-19 infection just like what had happened in the Mawar Cluster in Sandakan recently,” said Masidi in a statement today.

On February 23, it was reported that Sabah had recorded its first cluster from a Chinese New Year gathering – which resulted in 15 new cases.

It is understood that the Mawar cluster originated from a reunion family dinner on February 12 at a private residence in Sandakan.