Covid-19: New cluster in Samarahan arises due to Lunar New Year house visiting activities, says SDMC

KUCHING (Feb 25): A new Covid-19 cluster has been identified in Samarahan, dubbed the Jalan Ho Pin Cluster, which has 14 cases as of today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in an update today that the cluster, identified by the Health Department, originated from Lunar New Year house to house visiting activities among several relatives and friends from Kuching, Samarahan and Serian between Feb 11 and Feb 14.

The index case in the cluster is a 22-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on Feb 18 following a screening for individuals with symptoms.

“Following contact tracing and screening on her social contacts and co-workers, 13 were found positive, another 41 were found negative and another 65 are still waiting for test result. Up to Feb 25, a total of 120 has been screened. The 14 individuals found positive (including the index case) has been warded at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here and also, at Kuching quarantine and treatment center,” the committee said in a statement.

SDMC said that there were 26 active Covid-19 clusters to date.

