Covid-19: Sarawak records two more deaths in Sibu, 219 new cases

KUCHING (Feb 25): Sarawak recorded two more deaths from Covid-19 in Sibu today along with 219 new cases throughout the state, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said with the latest two fatalities, the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Sibu had increased to 44 which is more than half of the state’s death toll at 78.

“As for the new positive cases, Sibu recorded the highest with 80 followed by Kapit (26), Bintulu (25), Kuching (18), Meradong (17), Miri (12), Samarahan (11), Serian (10), Selangau (8), Sri Aman (5), Saratok (3), Kanowit (1), Sarikei (1), Bukit Mabong (1) and Betong (1).

According to SDMC, the 77th death was a 74-year-old local woman who was receiving treatment at Sibu Hospital after experiencing symptoms such as fever, coughing and breathing difficulties.

The woman underwent rt-PCR test on Feb 18 and her test result returned positive for Covid-19 the next day. Her health continued to deteriorate and she died on Feb 24.

“The woman had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure and diabetes,” the committee added.

The 78th death was a 90-year-old local man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after a close contact screening revealed that he was positive for Covid-19. His health continued to deteriorate and he died on Feb 25.

SDMC said the case had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure, gout, acute hepatitis, and a history of stroke which required physical assistance.

Based on the new cases breakdown according to districts, the 80 new cases recorded in Sibu today were mostly detected from active case detection (ACD) with 63 cases, 12 from voluntary screenings, three involving healthcare workers and two involving patients with symptoms who sought treatment at health institutions.

The 26 new cases recorded in Kapit today was largely due to the 18 new cases recorded from the Gelong Cluster, five cases detected through ACD, two from voluntary screenings and one patient with symptoms.

In Bintulu, out of the 25 new cases, 23 were detected through ACD while two were detected from symptomatic patients.

Kuching district recorded 18 cases today, where 14 were detected through ACD, two from the Emperoh Jambu Cluster and two involving healthcare workers.

In Meradong, out of its 17 new cases, 13 involved the Sungai Bakong Cluster while four were detected through ACD.

Miri district recorded 12 cases where five were from voluntary screenings, three detected through ACD, two involving patients with symptoms, one Import B case involving a local who just returned from Perak, and one Import A case involving an Indian national who just arrived from India.

In Samarahan district, out of 11 new cases, eight were from the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, two were detected through ACD and one from the Green Road Cluster.

The Serian District recorded 10 new cases where six were from the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, two Jalan Ho Pin Cluster, and one from a symptomatic patient who sought treatment at a health facility in the district.

Selangau district recorded eight new cases where all were detected through ACD, while the five cases recorded in Sri Aman District were detected through voluntary screenings and two from the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster.

Saratok District recorded three new cases which were all detected through ACD, while Betong recorded one case from Jalan Muhibbah Cluster, Bukit Mabong recorded one case from Gelong Cluster, Sarikei recorded one case which was detected through ACD, and Kanowit recorded one case which was detected through ACD.

All in all, 2,275 active cases were being treated in hospitals in Sarawak, where 1,087 were in Sibu Hospital, Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) (346), Bintulu Hospital (265), Miri Hospital (203), Kapit Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) (176), Sarikei Hospital (173) and Sri Aman PKRC (25).

On the bright side, the number of recovery cases today exceeded the number of new cases recorded, with 248 patients having recovered and discharged from hospitals. They were from Sibu Hospital with 149 cases, Miri Hospital (43), Kapit PKRC (27), SGH (25), Sarikei Hospital (3) and Sri Aman PKRC (1).

Meanwhile, SDMC recorded 267 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases where five were still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time, 504 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded today, making it a total of 5,833 cases being quarantined in 86 hotels and other accommodations across the state to date.