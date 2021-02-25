Don’t politicise brand of Covid vaccine, says SMC chairman

SIBU (Feb 25): The brand of vaccine used in Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccination programme should not be politicised as the government’s goal is to protect the people from the virus, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

He said this after receiving WhatsApp messages from some members of the public which questioned why the government had chosen to use the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine instead of other brands.

“Our government made the decision to use Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and Singapore government also made the decision to use Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine too.

“So, how can they say the Malaysian government based on what reason use Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, what are they talking about?

“So, please do not politicise this Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine thing. It is for the good of everyone,” he told reporters after the arrival of the vaccine at the Sibu Division Pharmacy office at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit here this afternoon.

Ting also appealed to all members of the public to register for the vaccination.

“So, I hope all of them will register to be vaccinated as that decision could be a life or death decision,” he pointed out.

Also present to receive the vaccines today were Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee and chairman Charles Siaw, Senator Robert Lau, Sibu and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

It was a momentous occasion for Sibu as the special vehicle carrying the vaccine arrived at Sibu Division Pharmacy office at 2.36pm.

The vehicle left Kuching for Sibu at 6.20am today.