Firefighters rescue toddler locked in own home

KUCHING: The Fire and Rescue Department had to rescue a 17-month-old boy who was somehow locked in his own house on Tuesday night.

In a statement yesterday, the department said the boy’s mother called for help at 9.50pm.

At the scene were personnel from the Batu Lintang fire station, who managed to gain entry into the house by dismantling a window grille at the toilet.

According to the operation commander, the boy did not understand directions to unlock the front door.

He was trapped alone in the house for around 30 minutes.

After safely reuniting the boy with his mother, firefighters wrapped up the operation.

It was not clear how the boy became locked in the house in the first place.