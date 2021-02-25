Health Dept urges Sarawakians to register for the Covid-19 vaccination

KUCHING (Feb 25): The state Health Department is appealing to all Sarawakians to register for the Covid-19 vaccination to protect themselves and the communities around them against the virus.

State Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing advised the public not to be influenced by unverified information on the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Members of the public are advised to be always in touch with the Health Department with regards to accurate information on the vaccine,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Chin said while the first phase of the vaccination programme would be rolled out for frontliners, the second phase would cover senior citizens aged 60 and above and comorbid Malaysians, who suffer from chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Under the second phase, he said individuals would be given the jab at government healthcare facilities and the designated community halls as well as selected private healthcare facilities and homes for the aged.

“Phase three will involve all Malaysians in Sarawak who are eligible and aged 18 and above.

“Under this phase, vaccination will be carried out as an outreach manner whereby community halls will be identified as vaccination centres apart from government healthcare facilities and selected private healthcare facilities,” he added.

Dr Chin pointed out that the vaccination programme is aimed at protecting frontliners from being infected with the virus so as to ensure a sustaining healthcare system in the country.

He said it is also to protect general Malaysians and Sarawakians in particular, given the state’s high fatality rate as a result of Covid-19 infection.

Once the vaccination is done, he said a herd immunity could be formed for the protection of all as well as the resumption of operations for all economic sectors.

He added that the vaccination would also curb the spread of Covid-19 in high-risk areas so as to bring down the transmission rate among the communities particularly in Sarawak.

Individuals who are interested in being vaccinated against Covid-19 can register themselves via the updated version of MySejahtera.

Parents, who are senior citizens and do not use the mobile app, can register themselves as dependant through their children’s account.

Those who have not started using MySejahtera but are interested in the vaccination can register themselves at the nearest government health clinic.

Rural folk in the state who do not use MySejahtera can register themselves for the vaccination at the respective District Offices or through their respective community leaders such as Ketua Kampung, Ketua Kaum, Tuan Rumah and chiefs of Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK).

Despite so, the community is advised to download MySejahtera to facilitate the registration process or visit the nearest government health clinic for registration.

For those who have registered via MySejahtera, ‘push notification’ will be provided to inform them of the vaccination.

Upon completion of the doses, a digital immunisation certificate will be automatically issued.

For those who do not use MySejahtera, reminders will be issued through appointments and phone calls, and their immunisation card will be given once they complete the doses.

To facilitate the immunisation process, the state Health Department has come up with hotline numbers for the community to make enquiries.

Individuals who need more information on the vaccination can call 082-473275/ 473276/ 473304/ 473320/ 473345.