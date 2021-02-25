Income distribution for 49,626 SAS unit holders – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor announced Saham Amanah Sabah (SAS) is declaring its first Interim Income Distribution for 2021 of 4.20 percent or 4.20 sen (nett) per unit that will be paid to 49,626 investors.

“I am pleased to inform that Saham Amanah Sabah has achieved a nett income of RM52,987,461 as at 22 February 2021,” he said.

The positive achievement represented an income yield of 12.07 percent on investment based on the Nett Asset Value (NAV) per unit of RM0.3479 as at January 2, 2021 which involves a total payment of RM51,709,980 based on 1,231,190,000 units held.

Hajiji who is also Finance Minister said this in a statement after being briefed on the performance and achievements of SAS fund manager, Saham Sabah Berhad (SSB) at PPNS here today.

The briefing was made during a courtesy call from SSB led by deputy chairperson Luvita Koisun.

Also on hand were chief executive officer Hassan Abbas and his deputy Aisah Sayadi together with board members Datuk Peter Thien, Datuk Haji Naim Ahmad and Datuk Nellie Sikodol.

About 98.17 percent of SAS’ income is derived from investment in the stock market, 1.43 percent from dividend and 0.4 percent from the money market.

The income distribution will be paid to 49,626 investors comprising of 42,114 (84.86%) individual investors, 7,317 (14.74%) investors under the Hardcore Poor Scheme, 147 (0.30%) investors with bank loans and 48 (0.10%) corporate investors.

Since its 26th years inception, inclusive of this first Interim Income Distribution, SAS has declared 23 distributions involving a total payment of RM694,941,626 or 94.77 cents a unit (nett) or 94.77 percent and a distribution in the form of units reinvested at the rate of 0.40 cents per unit.

“Despite the global stock markets turbulent and subdued economic activity due to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are pleased to continue to provide returns to SAS unit holders.

“This positive performance was achieved due to the prudent financial management and adopting the right investment strategies,” Hajiji said.

Going forward, SSB as the manager of the SAS Fund Scheme, will continue to generate reasonable returns consistent with its investment objective.

“Finally, I would like to invite potential and existing investors especially the State Government agencies who have the means to diversify their investment to come forward and invest or increase their investment in SAS as the fund still has units available for sale,” he said.