Lo: PMC won’t hesitate to remove small culverts that block drains

KUCHING (Feb 25): Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) will dig out small culverts put in by developers which blocks drains as a flash flood preventive measure.

Its chairman Cr Lo Khere Chiang also encouraged the public to report blockages of drains at construction sites to the council so that it can be rectified immediately.

He added that immediate action was taken to instruct offending developers to clear the blockages at temporary drains at construction sites to prevent flash floods.

“I have gone in and dug up these culverts and throw them to the side. I don’t care. Plans need to be submitted, the sense of responsibility is not there,” he said regarding what he termed as “irresponsible acts” of some developers.

He said this during a post council meeting press conference held via Zoom today.

Aside from that, the council has and will support Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) flood mitigation projects in flood prone areas like Stakan, Desa Wira and RPR Batu Kawa.

“DID has allocated RM120 million for a flood mitigation and drainage system upgrading project at Batu Kawa. Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has been going around to ensure the project is carried out in the most efficient way.”

The project will be carried out under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) and will include improving of drainage systems at Batu Kawa Lorong 1C and 3, Sungai Moyan, Sungai Surih, Jalan Field Force, Desa Wira and RPR Batu Kawa as well as the riverbank rehabilitation works at Kampung Sinar Budi Baru.

Meanwhile, Lo said ratepayers in the council’s jurisdiction will get a discount on their assessment rates.

For residential properties, there is a discount of 30 per cent to 100 per cent for rates up to RM400 for the whole year, while those above RM400 will receive a 25 per cent discount for half year, from Jan to June 2021.

“Rates of RM50 and below will get a 100 per cent discount, up to RM400 for the whole year’s assessment rates. Above RM400 will only get a discount for half year,” said Lo.

For Commercial, Industrial and special purpose-built properties owned by individuals or companies, they will receive a discount of 25 per cent for the half year rate, from Jan to June 2021.

“The assessment rate discount started under the leadership of the late Tok Nan (Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) and continued by the current Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. Sarawak is the only state that offers discounts for assessment rates, and I want everyone to know about this discount.”