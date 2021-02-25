Longhouse tightens SOP by controlling entry

BINTULU: The conditional movement control order (CMCO) has forced the Lirung Belaang (village security and development committee – JKKK) of Rumah Ado, Kakus in Tatau to enhance its standard operating procedure (SOP) by controlling entry to the longhouse.

Its chairperson TR Ado Bilong said two members of the JKKK had been stationed to guard the entrance of the longhouse from 6am to 10pm daily on a rotating basis.

“This is to ensure that no outsiders will come in to our longhouse during this period in our effort to assist the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection,” she said.

Ado said those entering without reason and permission would be fined RM1,000.

According to her, the persons in charge at the entrance were responsible to record the names and body temperature of residents entering the longhouse.

“For the time being we also do not encourage our residents who are currently in town to return to the longhouse, unless for emergency,” she added.

On another matter, she thanked the state government for giving five of the JKKK members the opportunity to participate in the community policing workshop last year.

“The information obtained from the workshop is really useful as it enables us to take care of the safety and health of our people,” she said, adding that Rh Ado has over 600 people from 122 families.