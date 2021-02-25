Masing believes polls can he held too after King permits Parliament sitting during Emergency

KUCHING (Feb 25): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing believes that a general election can also be held during the Emergency following the Yang di-Pertuan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s statement that the Parliament may convene during the Emergency period on a date deemed appropriate by His Majesty, based on the advice of the prime minister.

“The possible reconvening of Parliament during Emergency is a return to democracy. It also means that a general election could also take place,” Masing told The Borneo Post today.

However, Masing who is also Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, advised people to exercise caution.

“However, in our excitement on the return of democratic principles, we must not forget why emergency was declared in the first place. It was to contain the spread and menace pose by Covid-19.”

“If Parliament is to convene and a general election is to be held during the Emergency, strict health SOP (standard operating procedure) must be adhered to by political parties and the Election Commission (EC) rulings must be strictly enforced during elections in order to prevent the spread and menace of Covid-19,” he said.

“If political parties can follow the advices and instructions by the Ministry of Health and EC, there is no reason why Parliament can’t convene and a general election can’t take place especially now that vaccination is available,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak assistant secretary Dr Kelvin Yii saw the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong’s statement as good news.

The Bandar Kuching MP said he would like the Parliament to reconvene next month.

“With the public statement from the YDP Agong, I hope the government will reconvene Parliament as early as March so that we can play our part to not just provide oversight to the government’s approach towards Covid-19, but also to raise different issues faced by our constituents and push the government to set their plans how they intend to stimulate the current economy for good of the people.”

“All MPs, from both political divide must welcome this announcement as we need to defend the independence and role of the legislature especially the urgent need to provide proper oversight, check and balance in the spirit of transparency and accountability,” Dr Yii said.

He said during this unprecedented time, the Parliament plays a pivotal role to provide parliamentary oversight to empower a more transparent, trustworthy, and unique legislature that is appropriate for current pandemic.”

“This will also help build confidence and acceptance of the government’s approach towards the pandemic especially during the vaccine rollout.

“That is why the initial move by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to suspend Parliament is worrying and a threat to democracy as the executive cannot have free rein over the country’s affairs, without being held accountable by Parliament.”

Without legislative scrutiny and accountability, Dr Yii said the executive becomes overly powerful without check and balance and this is extremely dangerous during time of pandemic when unprecedented amount of funds to manage the Covid-19 pandemic are being allocated.