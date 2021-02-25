Matu District back in green zone after zero local transmissions in last 14 days

KUCHING (Feb 25): Matu District reverted to green zone status from yellow today after no local Covid-19 cases were recorded there in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement added that Beluru District had also improved its status to a yellow zone from orange after recording only 20 local cases in the last 14 days.

However, the status of Meradong, Kuching, Samarahan, Julau, Subis, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu districts remain in the red zone with a total of 2,360 local cases recorded in those districts in the last 14 days, SDMC said.

Betong, Kanowit, Song, Bukit Mabong, Dalat and Sri Aman districts remain as orange zones with a total of 160 local cases recorded from those districts in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, yellow zone districts as of today are Sarikei, Lundu, Bau, Selangau, Saratok, Sebauh, Tatau, Pakan, Serian and Belaga, with a total of 73 local cases recorded from all those districts in the past two weeks.

With the addition of Matu today, 14 districts in Sarawak are classified as green zones. The other districts are Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Asajaya, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Pusa, Kabong and Marudi.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period are classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.