Medac channels RM400,000 to B40 students and flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) through Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) has contributed RM200,000 to B40 students in conjunction with the opening of school session on March 4 and affected flood victims.

Its Minister Datuk Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in a statement said, students from B40 income families are eligible to receive a one-off assistance amounting to RM200 each in conjunction with the YBR Back to School Programme.

“The assistance includes the purchase of school uniform, shoes and bags involving 1,000 students in Sarawak. The Back To School (BTS) initiative is in its third year this year and has benefited 33,721 students with an allocation of RM 3.07 million.

“This contribution is expected to help ease the burden of families in providing their children’s school paraphernalia for teaching and learning (T&L) sessions and urged more corporate entities and other organisations to also help in providing such assistance,” he said in the statement.

Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Nazir Hussin Akhtar Hussin said YBR is a community-based activity in line with the government’s concern in focusing on the well-being of the people.

The contribution involves cooperation between Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia (Bank Malaysia), SME Bank and Uda Holding. — Bernama