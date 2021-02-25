Meradong folk told to stick to regimented living to fight Covid-19

SARIKEI: Meradong folk have been advised to stick to regimented living as the district is a Covid-19 red zone for a second time.

Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi said with the high number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the people must stay at home and stick to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Unless it is really necessary, don’t go out — just stay safe at home,” he stressed when contacted.

“Those who are placed under home surveillance order, make sure to remain at home during the stated period and those who stay in locked-down areas, please render your full cooperation to the front-liners assigned to assist you.”

He called for calm as the authorities concerned are working to stop the chain of infection.

Sekam added that under the circumstances, community leaders are very important, especially in carrying out ‘community policing’ to ensure strict compliance with the SOPs.

He also warned that stern action would be taken against those who defied SOPs enforced under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced on Tuesday that the district had recorded 67 local transmissions in the past 14 days.

This included 35 cases from the Sungai Bakong Cluster on Tuesday.