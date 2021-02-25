Mid-term NACP report expected to be released in first term of 2021

PUTRAJAYA: The mid-term review report of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) is expected to be released in the first term of 2021, said the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC), Prime Minister’s Department.

GIACC in a statement yesterday said the report would outline new initiatives for implementation in line with the concept that the NACP is a living document.

GIACC said the report on the progress of NACP from time to time will be reported through official written statements issued by the GIACC Corporate Communications Unit, while announcements related to the progress of NACP initiatives implemented by ministries and agencies will be implemented by the lead agencies from time to time.

According to the statement, the NACP Progress Report for the Year 2019 which was presented at the JKKMAR Meeting

Series 13 No. 3 Year 2020 would also be uploaded on the GIACC official website for public information.

The centre said as of Dec 31, 2020, a total of 29 NACP initiatives were implemented and have produced achievements at the output level.

Starting March 2020, the GIACC has implemented the NACP Mid-Term Review to be in line with the government’s current policy, the statement said.

GIACC said as many as 24 lead agencies for 115 initiatives have conducted analysis and research at the policy and strategy level in the mid-term review process.

It said this was in line with the government’s commitment expressed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to continue the implementation of the NACP 2019-2023 in ensuring the improvement of governance, integrity and anti-corruption to achieve a corruption-free nation. — Bernama