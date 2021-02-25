Ministry to create high performance sports centres among four initiatives

KOTA KINABALU: In line with the Sabah State Development Plan, the Youth and Sport Ministry will be implementing four new initiatives under the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan (2021-2025).

Its minister, Datuk Ellron Angin said the four initiatives are youth agricultural skills, high performance sports centres, organising international sports competitions, and maintaining football fields.

“Under the Sabah Maju Jaya plan, the Youth and Sports Ministry will implement four new initiatives which include transfer of international youth agricultural skills technology under the ministry.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry is also planning to create high performance sports centres, organising international sports competitions for under 12 years old, and provide cow grass and commercial football field maintenance.

“These three plans will be led by the Sabah Sports Board,” he said after witnessing the presentation of appointment letters and swearing in ceremony of Sabah Sports Board’s members at the board’s office in Likas today.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor had recently announced the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan 2021-2025, a framework of directions and strategies to drive the state’s economy and elevate the people’s socio-economic status.

The SMJ plan will involve three main elements, namely agriculture, industrial and tourism sector as a focus on economic growth, human capital and people’s well-being, as well as green infrastructure and sustainability network.

Meanwhile, Ellron said the Sabah Sports Board has huge tasks at hand as they have 16 sports complexes throughout the state where they need to manage with limited allocation especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope all the newly appointed board members can participate in giving full focus to helping the management to realise the ministry’s initiatives in the State Development Plan.

“I would also like to remind all Sabah Sport Board’s managements and members to continue to implement Covid-19 prevention measures and ensure SOP (standard operating procedure), be it office operations or public facilities, are constantly being practised to help fight and prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Sabah Sport Board chairman Osman Aganduk and Sabah Sport Board general manager Terrance Edward Pudin.