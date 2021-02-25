Thursday, February 25
Ministry to create high performance sports centres among four initiatives

By Elton Gomes on Sabah

Ellron (seated centre) with the newly elected Sabah Sports Board’s members after the swearing in ceremony in Likas today.

KOTA KINABALU: In line with the Sabah State Development Plan, the Youth and Sport Ministry will be implementing  four  new  initiatives under the  Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan (2021-2025).

Its minister, Datuk Ellron Angin  said the four  initiatives  are youth  agricultural skills,  high performance sports centres, organising  international sports competitions, and  maintaining football fields.

“Under the Sabah Maju Jaya plan, the Youth and Sports Ministry will implement  four new initiatives  which include transfer of international youth agricultural skills technology  under  the ministry.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry is also planning to create  high performance sports centres, organising  international sports competitions  for  under 12 years old, and provide  cow grass and commercial  football field maintenance.

“These three plans will be led by the  Sabah Sports Board,” he said after witnessing the presentation of appointment letters and swearing in ceremony of Sabah Sports Board’s members at the board’s office in Likas today.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor had recently announced the Sabah  Maju Jaya  (SMJ)  Development Plan 2021-2025, a framework of directions and strategies to drive the state’s economy and elevate the people’s socio-economic status.

The SMJ plan will involve three main elements, namely agriculture, industrial and tourism sector as a focus on economic growth, human capital and people’s well-being, as well as green infrastructure and sustainability network.

Meanwhile,  Ellron  said the Sabah  Sports  Board has huge tasks at hand as they have  16 sports complexes throughout the state  where they need to  manage with limited allocation  especially during the current Covid-19  pandemic.

“I hope all the newly appointed board members can participate in giving full focus to helping the management to realise the ministry’s initiatives in the State Development  Plan.

“I would also like to remind all Sabah Sport Board’s managements and members to continue to implement Covid-19 prevention measures and ensure SOP  (standard operating procedure), be it office operations or public facilities, are constantly being practised to help fight and prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Sabah Sport Board chairman Osman Aganduk and Sabah Sport Board general manager Terrance Edward Pudin.

