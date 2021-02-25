Tasik Biru rep hopes 40,000 Bau folk will register for Covid-19 vaccine jabs

BAU (Feb 25): Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep is expecting as many as 40,000 people here to sign up for the Covid-19 vaccination.

He said so far about 15,000 people have already registered for the vaccine which will be rolled out for frontliners in the state on Saturday.

“The response has been very encouraging. We expect to register about 40,000 people.

“Bau has a population of about 60,000 but some of them may prefer to take it in the department or in Kuching, especially for those who are staying there,” Henry told reporters at the launch of a Covid-19 vaccination awareness programme today.

He said everyone should be vaccinated and he commended Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for taking the lead.

Muhyiddin became the first Malaysian to be injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine yesterday, while Abang Johari will be the first person to do so in Sarawak tomorrow.

Henry said he will be vaccinated together with Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Bau District Officer Anielia Siam at the Singai Health Clinic on Saturday morning.

“Our encouragement to the people, especially those in Bau; there is nothing to worry about the vaccine,” he said.

Henry said there has been much negative comments from netizens about the vaccine but the vaccination was crucial to project the people.

The awareness programme here was jointly initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and Henry’s Tasik Biru Service Centre for Bau as a whole.

Voon Siak Ni, who represented the Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Zuraidah Kamaruddin, also told reporters that the vaccine was the best way to stop the spread of the virus.

“I think we have no other option. The best way is to go for the vaccination,” she said.