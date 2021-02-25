Tourism Malaysia prepares to woo back Indian tourists when borders reopen

NEW DELHI: Tourism Malaysia held discussions with tour operators and airlines for wooing back tourists from India when international travel restrictions are relaxed.

New initiatives and activities were explored in meetings with local travel associations and Malaysia-based carriers – Malaysia Airlines, Malindo, and AirAsia.

“We wanted to update each other on the latest situation and what preparations we should have when international borders reopen,” Sulaiman Suip, director of Tourism Malaysia’s New Delhi office, told Bernama on Tuesday.

India was a key market for Malaysia before the coronavirus pandemic, with 735,309 Indian tourists received in 2019.

Tourism Malaysia updated the Indian travel industry about Malaysia’s preparedness and commitment towards safety and hygiene in the post-coronavirus situation.

The meetings in the south Indian city of Bangalore between February 19 and 21 were attended by staff from Tourism Malaysia’s New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai offices. — Bernama

