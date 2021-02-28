Another ACD set for Tiong Hua area in Sibu next week — SDDMC

SIBU: Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) would roll out another targeted mass Active Case Detection (ACD) in Zone 7-Tiong Hua as early as next week to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapa’ee, who is the committee coordinator, said the exercise was important to ensure that all positive cases would be detected.

“The committee has decided to carry out swab tests on residents of Tiong Hua area as early as next week. We do not want anybody to be left out, and we are going all out in bringing down the number of daily positive cases there.

“Residents can go to the nearby private hospital, after per the procedure agreed upon with Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), as we would not be setting up any designated place for the ACD,” he told reporters after receiving his Covid-19 vaccination at Lanang Health Clinic yesterday.

He also said there were some people who questioned as to why lockdown was not imposed over the zone.

According to Dr Annuar, the majority of those living in the Tiong Hua area are renting the units there.

“Over 10 people can be found renting a house in some parts of the Tiong Hua zone – the congested living condition facilitates virus transmission. That’s way we don’t impose any lockdown. Moreover, there are many entry-exit points that make it difficult to monitor and control if a lockdown were to be imposed.

“I have spoken to divisional Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun; since the majority of the people who stay there (Tiong Hua area) are renting the units, the Covid-19 transmission has possibly come from the workplace, and not from the area.

“That’s what we’re looking into now – to ensure no more surge in cases from that zone over the next couple of days.”

Dr Annuar thus advised the people in lockdown areas, those in high-risk areas or those having close contacts with Covid-19 positive cases, to immediately go for swab tests.

Meanwhile, Senator Robert Lau, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit and his deputy Supt Collin Babat, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai and Sibu District Officer Suhaili Mohamed were among those undergoing vaccination at the health clinic here yesterday.