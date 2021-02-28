Committee may review imposition of EMCO over Sibu Jaya flats, says Dr Annuar

SIBU: The Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) may review the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) over the flats in Sibu Jaya, says Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapa’ee.

Speaking on his daily Facebook live-stream on Covid-19 yesterday, he said although there were still positive cases reported at the area, some of the blocks had been reporting zero cases.

“I will bring forward a suggestion on what other methods that we could use so that it would not be too strict on certain places. I know a lot of people have been affected. But in general, we’re considering to review the lockdown over Sibu Jaya, but I do not promise anything – we have to review carefully to see what other methods that we can use,” he said, adding that SDDMC would discuss with the divisional Health Office.

Sibu Jaya reported 22 positive cases yesterday, in which 19 cases were detected from the flats currently under EMCO.

Dr Annuar, who is also SDDMC coordinator, pointed out that should the flats be reporting more positive cases, a third round of swab-tests would be conducted. He also said 72 cases were reported in Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) areas yesterday, and 12 cases in the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) areas.