Covid: 2,364 new cases, 10 deaths Saturday — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 2,364 new Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases, 2,363 were local transmissions while the rest were imported, adding that the country’s Covid-19 infection tally now stood at 298,315 cases.

He said another 3,320 recoveries were recorded overnight, raising the total number of recovered cases to 270,166.

“With the 10 latest fatalities, the country’s death toll now stands at 1,121 cases. Also, there are 190 patients in the intensive care unit, 99 of them intubated,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said Selangor continued to report the highest number of new cases with 862, followed by Johor (314 cases), Perak (305 cases), Sarawak (255 cases) and Sabah with 157 cases.

He said Penang recorded 155 cases, Kuala Lumpur (117 cases); Negeri Sembilan (74 cases); Kelantan (68 cases) Kedah and Melaka reported 17 cases each, Terengganu (11 cases); Pahang (eight cases) Putrajaya (four cases) while Perlis and Labuan had no new cases to report.

Dr Noor Hisham said the fatalities involved eight Malaysians and two foreigners, aged between 45 and 86 with the majority of them having a history of chronic illnesses.

Also, eight new clusters were identified yesterday, seven of them workplace-related while the eighth, the Buloh cluster in Sarawak, was community-based.

Five of the workplace clusters were reported in Johor, namely Jalan Scientex Jaya; Jalan Mega Teknologi; Jalan Permas Sembilan; Jalan Gemilang Satu and Jalan Tampoi, and one each in Kelantan (Kampung Pulau Raja) and Perak (Jalan Tasek Avenue).

Dr Noor Hisham said that so far, the country has recorded a total of 1,129 clusters, 485 of which are active, adding also that 16 clusters ended yesterday. — Bernama