Lending a voice to the plight of the disabled

PEOPLE with disabilities deserve to live as normal a life as possible, be accepted as members of society, and allowed some degree of entitlement to certain privileges and facilities.

Many disabled people are not helplessly dependent on the charity of others.

Some disabled people have greater will power, determination, and courage. They know they have to work harder to face the challenges life throws at them. Thus, their perseverance and fortitude should be appreciated to help them to build up self-confidence.

The past few decades have seen an increase in global awareness of the realities of human disabilities, resulting in society becoming less oblivious to and less resentful of the plight of the handicapped.

People have become more empathic by adopting an attitude of greater inclusivity towards the disabled.

According to the World Bank, about one billion people worldwide are disabled or have some forms of disability — that’s equivalent to about 15 per cent of the world’s population. And about a fifth of this estimated total — or somewhere between 110 and 190 million — is quite seriously disabled.

People in the physically disadvantaged group are more likely to be left out of the important things in life such as employment, education, entertainment, and various opportunities. They are poorer for the lopsided treatment and usually get lumped under the needy category.

Fortunately, more and more people are becoming increasingly aware of this woeful situation. Many institutions or aspects of the system are trying their best to accommodate the needs of the handicapped.

According to Persatuan Anak Istimewa Sarawak (Perais) president Rapelson Richard Hamit, there has been an improvement in public consciousness towards disabled people.

Among the most noticeable scenarios are hypermarkets or supermarkets having special toilet facilities or strategically located parking lots. Even shophouse areas around town tend to have special parking facilities.

“But more is required to help people with different needs become independent, earn a living, and lead a decent life,” he told thesundaypost.

He has proposed that Bengkel Sri Sarawak in Kota Samarahan be upgraded to an academy for persons with disabilities (PwD) and placed under the Ministry of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development.

“We hope once the Bengkel is upgraded, the welfare of workers there will be protected to allow them to enjoy better incomes, incentives, and special facilities.

“Also, the academy should be run by PwD. This will not only give them jobs but also training to form the teaching staff. The training should be open to PwD, including those without education certificates and who are illiterate,” he suggested.

Set up in 1991, Bengkel Seri Sarawak aims to provide job opportunities to PwD who cannot compete in the open market.

Enforcement of ACT

According to Rapelson, the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 should be enforced to protect the welfare of those with special needs. Presently, the Act is only used as a guide, so no action can be taken against any offenders.

He lamented that discrimination and inequality were still palpably felt by disabled people despite the existence of the Act.

“PwD continue to face inequalities in different aspects of life which negatively affect their access to employment, education and health, resulting in their marginalisation from general social life or activities.

“This has not only deprived them of the rights enjoyed by other human beings but also blocked them from contributing effectively to development. This is especially true of those who actually have something to offer.”

These cumulative nagging issues became the strongest impetus for Rapelson to set Perais which he said would act as a voice for PwD.

Rapelson feels strongly about replacing the term OKU (Orang Kurang Upaya) and Cacat with something more friendly like People with Special Needs.

He pointed out that many people with special needs could hold jobs with some are able to perform certain tasks better than able-bodied people.

“Some special needs people are properly employed. They’ve proven they can work as independently as the regular staffers. Some can even support their families without depending on charity.”

Rapelson urged the federal and state governments to provide facilities or incentives to this special group of people, suggesting the benefits could be in the form of half price or special discount for public transportation, airfares, telecommunication facilities, water and electricity, special housing schemes, among others.

He said a certain percentage of jobs should be set aside for people with special needs by the public and private sectors.

“There are many who are qualified but not given the opportunity,” he added.

Centre for para-athletes

In sports, he called on the state government to build a high-performance centre for para-athletes. While happy to know the government is planning to build a high-performance sports centre, aimed at making Sarawak a sports powerhouse in Malaysia, he stressed there should be a similar centre for para-athletes as well.

He felt it was time Sarawak had a fully equipped sports facility where para-athletes could train for major meets like Para Sukma and other international para-sports events.

“When such a facility is available locally, it will no longer be necessary to travel to Bukit Jalil National Sports Complex in Kuala Lumpur for training,” he said, adding that he was confident Sarawak could afford to hire professional coaches instead of depending on peninsular Malaysia to provide such a service.

He stressed another plus for setting a high-performance para-sports centre was that it would open up job opportunities for PwD.

He revealed several para-athletes were members of Perais, which is why he feels motivated to bring up sports participation by disabled people for discussion.

He is planning a courtesy call on Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to discuss this matter.

Rapelson himself is a para-swimmer. During the 2019 Malaysia Open Para Swimming Championship in Kuantan, Pahang, he participated in Category S6, winning two gold medals in the100M backstroke and 100M IM x 4 (relay), two silver in the 100M butterfly and 100M freestyle relay, and one bronze in the 200M freestyle.

His favourite event is the 100M backstroke, where he has the best time of 2 mins 14 secs. He aims to bring more glory to Sarawak in the upcoming Para Sukma.

Rapelson believes inculcating a sense of awareness and empathy towards the less fortunate can start from home.

He said the home is where the first education begins and children, taught at a young age to appreciate that not everyone in the world is fortunate enough to be born physically normal, would be more receptive to the values and lessons imparted.

“When you keep telling children they should be kind to the less fortunate, they will grow up to be kind,” he added.