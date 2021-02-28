Trawlers, crew fishing illegally at restricted zone detained

TANJUNG MANIS: Two trawlers fishing illegally at restricted zone in the waters of Tanjong Manat near here were detained by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Tanjung Manis zone Friday afternoon.

Its commander Mohd Ariz Md Kassim said both Class C local fishing vessels were detained between 4.30pm and 5pm by MMEA patrol boat, KM Semilang during ‘Ops Permai’ in the waters of Tanjung Manat.

The two vessels were fishing with trawling nets within seven nautical miles from the shore which is prohibited under the terms and conditions of their licence, he said.

Ten crew members and skippers of the fishing vessels aged between 22 and 57 were also detained and would be charged under section 8(b) Fisheries Act 1985.

A total of 1,150 kg of fish was confiscated from the two vessels which were towed to Tanjung Manis and berthed at LKIM Jetty here.