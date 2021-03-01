104 new cases, two deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 104 new positive Covid-19 cases, two deaths, and 74 recoveries today (March 1).

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 104, bringing the cumulative total to 52,990 cases. Two death cases were recorded, namely one in Tenom district and one in Keningau district,” said Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun at a press conference here today.

“Today, a total of 74 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 51,436. A total of 722 patients are receiving treatment, namely 248 people in the hospitals, 466 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and eight at the Temporary Detention Centres (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 31 and 14 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

Masidi said Nabawan recorded 21 new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah per district today, followed by Sandakan (15), Kota Kinabalu (12), Keningau (nine), Kota Belud (nine), Tawau (eight), Tuaran (seven), Papar (five), Kota Marudu (four), Penampang (four), Beluran (two), Putatan (two), Tambunan (two), Kunak (one), Kalabakan (one), Kudat (one), and Kuala Penyu (one).

He said no new cases were found in Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Sipitang, Beaufort, Pitas, Tenom, Telupid, Ranau and Tongod.

He added Kota Belud district changed from orange to red zone, Beluran changed from yellow zone and Kuala Penyu from green to yellow zone due to the increased number of cases in the respective districts.

“MOH (Ministry of Health) confirmed a sharp increase in cases involving clusters in Nabawan district with a high rate of infection,” said Masidi.

“As of February 28, 2021, a total of 177 positive cases have been reported involving 15 villages in this district.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the MOH, the Sabah State Government agreed to implement the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Nabawan district from March 3 to March 16, 2021.

“Implementation of MCO is to control the movement of residents in this district and the further spread of infection in the community,” he added.