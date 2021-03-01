60 in Sabah to be vaccinated March 4

KOTA KINABALU: Sixty people are scheduled to be vaccinated at the launch of Sabah-level National Covid-19 Immunization Program on March 4, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, also Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor is expected to officiate the ceremony on that day.

“During the launch, a total of 60 vaccine recipients will be given the injection and be observed for symptoms after the vaccination. Vaccination activities will continue after the ceremony until the afternoon,” he said.

“On the launch day of the Sabah State Covid-19 Vaccination Program on March 4, 2021, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Noor will receive the vaccine. He will be accompanied by the three Deputy Chief Ministers; Dato’ Sri Bung Moktar bin Radin, Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Joachim Gunsalam,” he added.

Masidi said the Sabah State Covid-19 Immunization Task Force (CITF) does not currently expect any problems in terms of vaccine storage and delivery in the phase one of the program for March and April 2021.

He said CITF District had been established with the cooperation of other agencies to solve the problems that may be encountered in rural areas that may have road access issues and electricity supply disruptions during phase two and phase three of the vaccination program in Sabah.

“Up to February 16, 2021, the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Guarantee Access (JKJAV) has established access to vaccine supply with five vaccine manufacturing companies namely Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, CanSinoBIO and Sputnik V.

“For phase one, Sabah will use vaccines from Pfizer BioNTech, while the vaccines to be used for phase two and phase three have not been set yet. The distribution of vaccine supply to states throughout Malaysia is under the JKJAV responsibility,” he said during a press conference here today.

“Recent studies estimate that herd immunity will be achieved when 70% to 90% of residents in Sabah have achieved immunity through vaccination.

“According to the schedule, the Covid-19 immunization is expected to end in February 2022 and the Covid-19 immunization coverage is expected to reach over 95%,” he added.