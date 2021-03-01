Abdul Karim: Larry made right move to quit PKR, support Muhyiddin

KUCHING (Mar 1): Julau MP Larry Sng’s decision to resign from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and back the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is the right move, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Karim, who is Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said the former PKR Sarawak chairman is a mature politician, who was able to properly read the current political situation.

“He has been around for many years and he entered politics the same year as myself in 2001. He has been an elected representative for 20 years and he must be able to read the situation, the people’s feelings as well as looking into the administration of the current government in terms of the state or the national level.

“I believe that for him to exit from PKR and give his support to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin shows his confidence on Muhyiddin’s leadership, and his belief on what is done by PN under his leadership is the best or else he would not have made that kind of decision,” he told reporters today.

He added that Sng might have stayed in PKR if he felt that the leaders from Pakatan Harapan (PH) could win in the elections and maybe even do better than Muhyiddin.

In his Facebook page yesterday, Sng said that his decision to resign from PKR had received the blessing of his constituents, adding that there had been too much political instability over the past one year which had damaged the country’s economy and the people’s well being.

He said he believed that the best way forward was to put politics aside towards stabilising and rebuilding Malaysia together.

A Facebook post by Muhyiddin earlier yesterday said Sng alongside Tebrau MP Steven Choong had made a statutory declaration in support of PN.

Sng became Sarawak PKR chief after Selangau MP, Baru Bian, exited the party after the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in February last year.