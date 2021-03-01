Abdul Karim: Sports tournaments, competitive matches now allowed but no spectators

KUCHING (Mar 1): Sarawak now allows the organising of sports tournaments and competitive matches but no spectators must be allowed in the venues, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He told the Covid-19 update today that this would include the M-League football matches kicking off this month where two football teams from Sarawak are competing in the Premier League.

“Mass activities which involve large participation of people at one time such as fun run, fun ride, marathon and triathlon are still not allowed,” he said.

He explained that most of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sports and recreational sector presented by the federal government are applicable in the Sarawak, with few exceptions particularly in terms of Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak (MYSS) being the referral body for the state.

“Sports and recreational activities allowed in the state be it individual or team events for training, matches and competitive purposes (indoor ad outdoors) are held with compliance to the SOP and without any attendance of spectators.

“Such tournament/ competition is subject to approval by Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak (MYSS) and must be notified to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),” he said.

He also said organisers must also seek approval to use public sports facilities. “The approval to operate and use such facilities is limited to support letter from MYSS or SDMC,” he added.

According to the SOPs posted by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS), the SOPs amongst others stated that the competing team and individuals must obtain approval from the police if they have to travel inter-district or inter-state.

The SOPs also mentioned that players, officials and coaches coming from a Movement Control Order (MCO) or Conditional MCO area must take RTK-Antigen test three days before joining the match or competition held in Sarawak.

They must be tested negative for Covid-19 before being allowed to participate in the match or competition.

Other SOPs include requiring to check in using the MySejahtera app and checking of body temperature, providing hand sanitisers at the venue, sanitisation of venue and banning of usage of sauna and jacuzzi.

The local councils are also permitted to conduct checks and issue fine or take action according to relevant laws.

More information on the SOP for sports and recreation sector in Sarawak can be found on MYSS and SDMC websites.