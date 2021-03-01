Covid-19: 220 new cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 9,765

KUCHING (Mar 1): Sarawak recorded 220 new positive Covid-19 cases and no fatalities today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said Bintulu registered the highest number of cases at 57 followed by Sibu with 54, Miri (37), Kapit (20), Kuching (12), Julau (10), Dalat (8), Sarikei (5), Meradong (5), Betong (4), and Song (2).

“Subis, Bau, Mukah, Samarahan, Bukit Mabong and Selangau districts each also recorded one new case.

“The total number of positive cases in the state have now increased to 9,765,” he told a press conference.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Bintulu’s cases were mainly detected from screenings at a locality in the district which was at risk of Covid-19 infection.

“A total of 33 cases were recorded from the screenings while another 23 cases were detected from individuals who were screened through active case detection (ACD) of contacts to Covid-19 positive cases.

“The district also found one positive case involving a symptomatic individual at a health centre,” he said.

On Sibu’s 54 cases, he said 47 were detected from individuals who were screened through ACD of contacts to Covid-19 positive cases.

“Another four were from individuals who went for screenings at health centres in the district while one involved a symptomatic individual at a health centre.

“There was also case involving the Gelong Cluster which has been categorised as an Import C case as the individual was infected from Kapit,” he said.

He also said the district recorded an Import B case involving a Sarawakian who had returned from a high-risk Covid-19 infection area namely Selangor.

In Miri, 27 cases were detected from individuals who were screened through ACD of contacts to Covid-19 positive cases, said Uggah.

“The district also recorded seven cases from screenings of individuals who went to health centres in the district and another three involving symptomatic individuals at health centres,” he said.

He pointed out that Kuching today recorded five Import B cases, all involving Sarawakians who had returned from Kuala Lumpur (3), Selangor (1) and Labuan (1).

“Two clusters in the district also recorded an increase of cases namely the Jalan Green Cluster with three and Emperoh Jambu Cluster with one,” he said.

He added that two cases in the district were from individuals who went to health centres while another was found positive through ACD of contact to Covid-19 positive cases.

He said in Julau and Dalat, all cases recorded under the two districts today were also detected from ACD of contacts to Covid-19 cases.

“Sarikei also recorded one cases of the same nature while two involved symptomatic individuals at health centres.

“One was found after being screened at a health centre,” he said, adding that the district also recorded an Import B case involving a Sarawakian who had returned from Perak.

On Meradong’s cases, he said all five cases involved the Sungai Bakong Cluster.

“In Betong, two cases have been linked to the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster while one was from an individual who was found positive through ACD.

“The district also recorded another case involving a symptomatic individual who was screened at a health centre,” he said and added that in Song, its two cases were from the Pasai Cluster.

On the sole cases recorded in six districts, he said the case in Selangau, Bau, Subis and Mukah were from ACD of contacts to Covid-19 positive cases.

“Bukit Mabong’s case was from a screening of a symptomatic individual while Samarahan recorded an Import B case where the Sarawakian was infected in Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said 199 Covid-19 patients had recovered today of which 82 were discharged from Sibu Hospital, 47 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), 30 from Bintulu Hospital, 22 from quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) under Kapit Hospital, 17 from Sarikei Hospital, and one from Miri Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 7,263 or 74.38 per cent out of the overall cases,” he said.

He also said 2,385 patients are still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 1,059 are being treated at Sibu Hospital, followed by 340 at SGH and PKRC Kuching, 327 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu, 197 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri, 193 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit, 190 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei, 44 at Betong Hospital and PKRC Betong, and 35 at Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC Sri Aman.

A total of 220 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported today with none pending lab test results.