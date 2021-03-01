Covid-19 ACD to be launched in Zone 7-Tiong Hua in Sibu on Wednesday, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (Mar 1): Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) will implement the Covid-19 targeted active case detection (ACD) in Zone 7-Tiong Hua, beginning Wednesday to curb the spread of the virus, said the committee’s coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said they were now fine-tuning the mechanism for the screening exercise to ensure that all positive cases would be detected.

“We will start the targeted ACD for Zone 7 – Tiong Hua on Wednesday, after the mechanism has been fine-tuned. The scenario in Tiong Hua is very different from other places, which is why we want to ensure residents there are swabbed.

“As for Zone Sentosa, we are starting today,” Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, told reporters after launching the Jalan Oya Health Clinic’s drive-through pharmacy here today.

Also present at the launching were Senator Robert Lau, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw and Jalan Oya Health Clinic pharmacist Chang Poh Yin.

The majority of residents in the Tiong Hua area are tenants or are renting.

Dr Annuar also advised the people in lockdown areas, those in high-risk areas or those having close contacts with Covid-19 positive cases, to immediately go for swab tests.

Phase 2 of the Sentosa Resettlement Scheme here is urrently placed under the Enhancement Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Feb 27 until March 12.

The EMCO for flats and Town Villa houses in Sibujaya will end on March 4

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on Sunday said Sibu topped the list of districts with new cases yesterday with 33 cases, where 22 were from ACD, 10 from voluntary screenings and one from a patient who experienced symptoms.

There were 171 new cases in Sarawak on Sunday, bringing the state’s Covid-19 tally to 9,545.