Dr Chin: Only MyKad needed when going for vaccination

KUCHING: Sarawakians with history of comorbidity and are eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccine during Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination programme do not have to bring additional supporting medical documents when they are called for vaccination, said state Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

Explaining that the verification process has already been done when registering for the vaccination programme through the MySejahtera application, or when making appointments manually at government clinics or district offices, Dr Chin said those coming for their jab only have to bring along their MyKad.

“Those using the MySejahtera app would need to answer the eligibility questions in the app, thus they do not need to bring any extra (supporting) documents (when called for vaccination).

“Furthermore during the vaccination, our staff will do health screening on all recipients,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

The only things recipients have to decide on when contacted would be the date they are free to receive the vaccine and their preferred vaccination centre if needed, he added.

Dr Chin added that those with comorbidity who feel they are qualified to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but have not yet registered, should do so through MySejahtera or go to the nearest government health facility or district office.

“Some clinics will be asking for their (recipients) readiness for the vaccination, and further advice would be given to them through their MySejahtera app. Should the person not have the app, their names will be listed manually.”

Asked whether those who have recovered from Covid-19 can receive the vaccine, Dr Chin said they are eligible as one should be vaccinated regardless whether one has been infected previously.

“This is because we do not yet know how long one is protected from getting Covid-19 again after recovering from it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chin said for the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Sarawak is targeting 11,700 recipients to be administered with the first dose within five days of the start of the programme on Feb 26.

The second dose after 21 days, is also targeted for completion within five days, he added.