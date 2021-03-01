Ex-Sabah boxer battling with Parkinson’s disease

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s former national boxing champion Joparin Kitingan revealed he has been battling with Parkinson’s disease for the past three years.

Joparin said he was diagnosed with the disease in 2017 after a string of health checks.

According to him, it all started when he had one of his teeth extracted in 2017 before he started feeling spinning sensation almost immediately.

“In the months that followed, I was unable to walk properly and finding it tough to control my balance after the dental appointment.

“After only undergoing several tests at the KPJ Specialist Centre that the diagnosis was was confirmed … Parkinson’s disease was the cause,” said Joparin said Sunday.

The 66-year-old said he is taking medication four times a day as prescribed by the doctors.

“It helps me a lot. I can still carry out my daily routines and apart from that I also try to be active as much as I can.

“‘I’m doing my boxing workout daily to try to stretch my arm muscles more often in order to counter the tingling sensation when doing full stretch,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sabah Boxing Association has come forward to assist Joparin during a recent visit at his home in Tanjung Aru.

Joparin expressed his gratitude to association president Datuk Orlando Harumal who handed him financial assistance during the visit. Also present were deputy president John Adriano and coach Datu Segan Adis.

Hailing from Tambunan, Joparin started his career in 1975 with the Police Force and he never looked back, where he later earned the reputation as one of the hardest hitters in his category.

In his prime, Joparin clinched the national light welterweight champion title in 1978 and at state level, he was the undefeated champion from 1975 until his retirement in 1983.

At International level, Joparin won a bronze in the Philippines Asean Games in 1978 while also registering victories in the Philippines and Indonesia Invitation Championships in 1978 and 1980 respectively.

After his retirement, Joparin turned to coaching and he was the head coach of the state Malaysia Games (Sukma) squad that collected four gold, two silver and two bronze medals here in 2002.