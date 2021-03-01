Kian Kok Middle School assured of continuous support

KOTA KINABALU: Being the leading co-founders of Kian Kok Middle School, the Federation of Sabah and Labuan Hokkein Associations (FSLHA) would continue to give its full support to the development of the school, in all aspects, as well as to safeguard its interests, said its President, Tan Sri T.C Goh.

He noted Kian Kok Middle School’s Constitution required that two of its directors (of equity interest) be appointed by the Federation. This was in recognition of the Federation’s role, support and contributions to the school since its establishment.

Goh who is also the President of the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) assured this during a courtesy call by a delegation led by Datuk Clement Yeh, President of the Kota Kinabalu Hokkien Association (KKHA) cum Chairman of Kian Kok Middle School.

In his response, Yeh attested Goh’s citing of the said appointment of the two directors (of equity interest) of the school, as provided in its Constitution. He also noted that despite some amendments made to the Constitution in the past, the said provision was nonetheless maintained until today.

Yeh also assured that the School Board would give its due recognition to the said provision in regards to FLSHA’s rightful representation in the school.

Goh meanwhile expressed puzzlement and regret that some of the School Board members were ignorant of the existence of the said provision. He emphasised that it is important that they learn more about the history and Constitution of the School.

Goh who is also the President of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) further noted that, under the said provision, the School Board is comprised of 17 members; out of this, 10 of them were from KKHA, two from FSLHA, hence out of its 17 board members, 10 of them must be members of the Hokkien clan.

He also affirmed that Kian Kok Middle School is the pride and a strong testimony of the Hokkien community’s commitment and contributions to Chinese education in the country.

He stressed that in honour of their forefathers’ legacy, all these years FSLHA continued to provide its full support to Kian Kok Middle School.

“For the same token, the system which was established by our forefathers too should be fully respected and implemented,” he added.

He thus called on the 25 member associations of FSLHA to extend their care and support to Kian Kok Middle School.

He also hoped the School board members and leadership could actively participate in FSLHA’s activities and programs, besides always keeping the Federation informed of the school’s development.

Meanwhile, during the courtesy call cum discussion, Yeh disclosed that the school is currently in need of RM430,000 to be used as bursaries for its students with excellent results, for this year. He thus hoped FSLHA and its 25 member associations could come forward to assist in this matter.

In the true spirit of the “Hokkien Family”, Goh started the ball rolling by pledging a personal donation of RM10,000 to the said cause, besides donating another RM10,000 through the FSHLA’s Education bureau.

He also called on FSHLA committee members and its member associations to generously come forward to support the noble cause.

He added that members of the Hokkien community in Sabah and Labuan too could contribute voluntarily in accordance to their financial capacity.

Those who are keen to contribute could always bank in their contribution to FSHLA Education Fund’s bank account as follows:

Gabungan Persatuan-Persatuan Hokkien Sabah & WP Labuan

RHB Bank: ‪21010300011599‬

Donors are then required to send a copy of the bank-in receipt to Andy, the official at FSHLA Secretariat at ‪012 2338556‬ for record purpose and for issuance of official receipt by Kian Kok Middle School. All donations collected will be handed over to the school, subsequently.