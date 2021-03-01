King conveys 88th anniversary wishes to Malaysian Army

KUALA LUMPUR (Mar 1): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conveyed greetings to all members of the Malaysian Army, veterans as well as others who had served the military branch in conjunction with the Malaysian Army 88th anniversary today.

Istana Negara, in a statement uploaded via its Facebook account, stated that His Majesty also expressed his deep appreciation to the members of the army, especially those in the front line for the sacrifices made in helping the government curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sultan Abdullah also expressed the highest appreciation to the families of army officers and personnel who had been killed while on duty.

As the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, His Majesty also commended and expressed deep appreciation for the services and sacrifices made by all present and former army personnel in protecting the country’s sovereignty and security.

“I pray that the Malaysian Army continues to be a respected force at the international stage,” he said. – Bernama