KPT to improve teaching and learning modes at IPTs

TASEK GELUGOR: The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) would improve the teaching and learning (PdP) modes at all higher education institutions (IPTs) to ensure that e-learning at the institutions would be in line with current developments.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mansor Othman said the KPT was focusing on strengthening the e-learning process in various aspects so that it could achieve its goals.

“Since last year, the PdP has been conducted online, which is something new to us, so the ministry wants to strengthen the e-learning method and at the same time, improve the PdP modes,” he told reporters after the Penang-level Perikatan Nasional Committee Meeting here yesterday.

Elaborating, Mansor who is Nibong Tebal MP, said the PdP on a hybrid basis could be conducted on campus today in full compliance with the standard operating procedures, while students in other categories would continue with online PdP sessions.

“The hybrid PdP, which combines physical and online classes, has been agreed upon by the National Security Council based on several engagement sessions, studies and observations conducted by the stakeholders,” he said.

Previously, KPT announced six categories of students allowed to return to their respective campuses starting March 1, including certificate, diploma, Bachelor’s and post-graduate students who needed to run clinical work and practicals requiring laboratories, workshops, design studios and special equipment. Also allowed were those who were without access and conducive environment to undergo online PdP; pre-varsity and diploma students who had been staying in-campus; existing and new international students except those from the UK; disabled students; and students taking the Malaysia University English Test, as well as international and professional examinations. — Bernama