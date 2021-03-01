MACC detains farm manager

KOTA KINABALU: A farm manager in Sandakan was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly using money from the labourers’ fund amounting to an estimated RM20,000, in 2018.

The 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 9am at the MACC Sandakan office.

According to sources, the funds were withdrawn by the suspect using six cheques.

MACC Sabah director S. Karunanithy when contacted today, confirmed the arrest and informed that the suspect faces a charge under Section 405 of the Penal Code, for criminal breach of trust.

On conviction, the suspect is liable to a maximum of 10 years’ jail with whipping and a fine.

Karunanithy added that the suspect was released on RM5,000 bail with one surety.

The suspect is expected to be charged in the Sandakan Corruption Court tomorrow.