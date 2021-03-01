Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases fall to lowest since early January

KUALA LUMPUR (Mar 1): Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases have dropped to 1,828 or the lowest they have been since January 5, according to data Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah released today.

He also reported 2,486 patient recoveries, which brought the country’s active case numbers to 25,542.

Johor’s 490 new cases saw it overtake Selangor (453) as the state with the highest number of new cases reported; Sarawak was third with 220.

“Of (Johor’s) total, 453 cases were from clusters and Covid-19 close contact tracing conducted on the ground,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported another five deaths related to Covid-19, which brought the country’s death toll to 1,135.

From the active cases, he said 198 required intensive care, including 90 who were intubated.

The Health Ministry also detected another seven Covid-19 clusters, to give the country a total of 488 that were active, including 82 that recorded additional cases over the last 24 hours.

Three of the new clusters were identified in Johor, two in Selangor and one each in Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur. – Malay Mail