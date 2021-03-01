Motac hopes for new approach to curbing spread of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) hopes that there would be a new approach to curbing the spread of Covid-19, other than continuing with prohibiting cross-state travel.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this was because the tourism industry involved the movement of people from one location to another.

“When there’s no movement, it means that there is no tourism and also no economic activities, so it also means no jobs and income for those who have been working in this industry.

“Therefore, I hope for a meeting point that could balance health and the people’s well-being,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Following Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s announcement that allowing cross-district and cross-state travel would be considered if 70 to 80 per cent of the population were already given the Covid-19 vaccine, Nancy said she respected the expertise and views of Dr Noor Hisham on curbing the spread of the viral infection.

“However, at the same time, I am worried that the statement could have a worse impact on the local tourism industry, which has already been adversely affected for a year by the pandemic.

“I am not only talking of its impact on the country’s economy, but also thinking about the livelihoods and survival of those in the local tourism industry,” she added.

Hence, Nancy was hoping for new thinking of ways to allow cross-state travels in the

interest of the local tourism industry.

Dr Noor Hisham had also been reported as saying that with the people’s adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) concurrently with taking of the Covid-19 vaccine, the country could achieve herd immunity within six to nine more months. — Bernama