Mt Kinabalu climbers need swab test

KOTA KINABALU: Climbing activities at Mount Kinabalu will resume on March 5.

In its Facebook post yesterday, Sabah Parks informed that climbers are required to undergo swab test three days before the date of their ascend and only those who tested negative for Covid-19 are allowed to climb.

The Rapid Test Kit-Antigen (RTK- Antigen), Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) or any other Covid-19 screening tests approved by the Ministry of Health are acceptable.

Climbers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are exempted from the screening test.

Sabah Parks stated that the negative Covid-19 test results must be presented to the staff during registration at Taman Kinabalu operation room before 10am on the day of the climb.

Walk-in climbers are also allowed provided they show their negative test results.