PKR must carry out reform agenda on fresh start, says state Women chief

KUCHING (Mar 1): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) must return to its roots and carry out reforms to guard against corruption and tyranny, said the party’s state Women chief Agnes Padan.

Following the political upheaval of the state party former chairman Larry Sng’s resignation on Sunday, Agnes said their members must take it as an opportunity for the party to carry out its reform agenda on a fresh start.

“We see this as an opportunity for PKR Sarawak to cleanse the party of all negative elements and to embrace once again the real reform agenda, which was the solid foundation upon which our party was built 21 years ago,” she said in a statement.

She stressed that PKR Sarawak Women wing rejects corrupt money politics in its entirety and the principles of justice, truth, democratic reform and the rule of law must prevail.

“Malaysians have lived through a year of turmoil with the Covid-19 pandemic having a serious impact on the health of our families, the education of our children and our rapidly downward spiralling economy.”

She said many in the rural communities had no access to digital connectivity, unable to access government assistance and even some critically ill patients had been cut off from specialist services.

“The last 12 months has shown how vulnerable our communities in Sarawak are; with inadequate access to healthcare, education, safe roads, clean water, electricity, digital connectivity and economic development that condemn them to grinding hardcore poverty.”

Despite not having a government budget, Agnes said the party continued to provide food aid, medical advocacy and welfare assistance to the affected communities and the challenges they faced along the way would only strengthen their resolve to continue the party’s struggles.

“PKR is about serving the people, and championing their right to justice, healthcare empowerment, education and sustainable development, as well as economic and social transformation,” she said.

Agnes said the party must remember the reasons they begun this people power movement in the first place, which was to bring down corruption and tyranny while ensuring reform and justice for all.