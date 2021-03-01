Recalling Covid-19 battle, mum in Sibujaya urges public not to run down the infected

SIBU (Mar 1): A 38-year-old mother of one from Sibujaya, who recently suffered from Covid-19, has urged the public not to find fault in those who tested positive for the virus.

In a heartfelt post on her Facebook page, the mother, who wished to be identified as Cristy, said nobody wants to get infected by the virus.

“Therefore it is wrong to say Covid-19 patients did not take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

“I saw it with my own eyes when the Health Ministry staff came to fetch me, our neighbours said many bad things to me,” she said on Saturday.

The public post has been shared 3,400 times by Facebook users so far. Cristy had given The Borneo Post her consent to share her story.

Cristy said that she went for a swab test on Feb 1 at Sibujaya health clinic after experiencing symptoms of Covid-19.

Three days prior to that, she said she felt cold all the time and later lost her appetite and suffered chest pains when breathing.

“I cried when the Health Ministry staff called to inform me that my swab result tested positive on Feb 3.

“I asked myself where I got this. I was not a close contact of any positive patients and I did not attend any gathering.

“I only went to a bank and a supermarket in Sibujaya prior to that,” she said.

Fortunately, Cristy said her husband and son were not infected. Both tested negative in their first and second swabs.

She recalled that a Health Ministry ambulance fetched from her home and brought her to Sibu Hospital at 8.30pm on the same day her result came out.

At the hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Unit, she was administered medicines and oxygen support.

“A doctor asked if I wanted to be given anesthesia to put me to under due to my condition. I refused after I saw an old man in front of me…he was in that state as mentioned by the doctor.

“They monitored my condition until I got better and I was later transferred to a ward at 2.30am,” she said.

Cristy said she witnessed two deaths throughout her 10-day hospitalisation.

“I became acquainted with both of them as their beds were just across mine.

“The younger one was quite close to me. She often shared her food with me. I could not believe that she is gone,” she said.

From the ward, she was transferred to Laila Taib College quarantine centre on the Feb 13 after her condition got better.

She was later discharged from the quarantine centre on Feb 21.

Sibujaya is a township in Sibu, which has been at the epicentre of one of the state’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks.

As of yesterday, Sibu had recorded 3,721 out of the state’s 9,545 Covid-19 cases, most of them this year alone. Some 46 out of the state’s death toll of 83 had also been recorded in Sibu.