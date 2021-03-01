Samsung launches Galaxy A12 with best-in-segment true 48MP quad camera

KUCHING: Samsung has launched the Galaxy A12, which comes with True 48MP Quad Camera, stunning 6.5 inch HD+ Infinity-V display, powerful 5000mAh battery and a host of other innovative features. Galaxy A12 comes equipped with powerful 48MP camera that lets its users take sharp and clear shots.

Galaxy A12’s True 48MP Quad Camera ensures moments are captured in stunning quality. True 48MP primary lens with an ISOCELL GM2 sensor delivers high clarity output with 48 million pixels.

Galaxy A12 comes with 5MP Ultra Wide camera to shoot spectacular landscape images. The smartphone also comes with Macro lens to reveal close-up and intricate beauty in photos as well as Depth camera, which enables users to focus on what matters the most.

Galaxy A12 also comes with 8MP Front camera to take high-resolution selfies.

Galaxy A12 brings uninterrupted viewing with 6.5’ inch HD+ Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio, that provides vivid clarity. The long-lasting 5000mAh battery provides power and 15W adaptive fast-charging .

Galaxy A12 features a sleek body design that is comfortable to grip and has an attractive matte finish on the rear.

Galaxy A12 also comes with a side fingerprint sensor. It supports Android 10 and One UI Core 2.5 and it is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The Galaxy A12 is now available in Malaysia.

Technical Specifications

Screen size: 6.5 inches HD+ Infinity-V Display

Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP (Ultra Wide) + 2MP (Macro) + 2MP (Depth)

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Mediatek Helio P35, Octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8GHz

Battery: 5000mAh, with 15W Fast charging

Memory: 4 + 64GB and 4 +128GB