Warisan hoping for Sebatik poll

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal is hoping for the Sebatik State Assembly seat to be made vacant and make way for a by-election.

On February 25, Sebatik assemblyman Hassan A. Gani Pg. Amir announced leaving Warisan Sabah to become an independent assemblyman who is supportive of the present government under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor.

In a press conference held at Wisma Kolombong today, Shafie said that they will be handing a pre-dated resignation letter which Hassan signed as part of his oath to remain loyal to the party until the present State Assembly term is concluded.

Shafie said that Warisan would be handing over the letter to Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya, the governor Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. and to the Election Commission.

“We will pursue this. Tomorrow or the day after it will be submitted,” he said.

“The first stage is that we have to relinquish his post, if it is true enough that he won the seat himself in the last election, even for that matter YB Sebatik (will have to) face the rakyat.

As to whether a by-election would be held after that, Shafie said: “We’ll see how it is because under the law, once a person hands over or the party hands over the letter of resignation, they should respect that because he (Hassan) signed it in front of lawyers and witnesses, willingly, with no force or inducement, then it should be considered a valid letter under the interpretation of the law.”

Shafie also told press members that Hassan has yet to inform the party that he has resigned.

“He did not inform me or anyone. We lost contact. I tried to text him. The moment he jumped, he is still with Warisan but the legal interpretation, we will make sure and see how it is. I will talk to the lawyers,” he said.

However, he added that Hassan had signed a pre-dated ‘resignation’ letter and made a pledge in front of the party’slawyers willingly.

“I think he has forgotten that he took the pledge willingly and voluntarily in front of us and lawyers. MPs and Aduns (State Assemblymen) took the pledge,” said Shafie.

Shafie also said that the party will consider if Hassan decided to make a U-turn and return to the party, but stated that Warisan will make sure that things are in the right footing.

He also said that he will have to discuss with the party’s lawyers first.

As to whether the party would consider suing Hassan for breaking the pledge he made, Shafie said that they will also look into some of the areas.

“So, we look into some of the issues that have been raised just now whether we should look into some legal action to be taken but I think it is indeed important for every individual of us and policy makers, members of parliament and Aduns to have dignity and honour.

Shafie was also asked of rumours that several other Warisan assemblymen would be leaving.

“Rest assured that our YBs are firm, dedicated and loyal to the party,” he replied.

Present during the conference were 21of 23 YBs from Warisan who won during the last election. Hassan (Sebatik) was absent.

Meanwhile, the Bugaya seat was made vacant following the demise of assemblywoman, Manis Muka Darah last year.

During the press conference, all present also viewed a video showing Hassan taking his oath pledging loyalty to the party.

Meanwhile, Warisan Deputy President Datuk Darell Leiking recollected that when he resigned from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to form Warisan with Shafie, he informed PKR of his decision first.

“They (PKR) even rendered to me their support,” he said.