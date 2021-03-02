Covid: Daily new cases drop to 1,828, highest cases in Johor — Health D-G

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the country dropped to 1,828 cases compared to 2,437 cases on Sunday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cases brought the cumulative total of Covid-19 in the country to 302,580 cases, with 1,821 cases being domestic infections and seven imported cases.

“The daily number of recoveries are 2,486 cases, bringing the total number of recoveries to 275,903 cases,” he said in a statement regarding Covid-19 developments yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said 198 cases are being treated in intensive care units (ICU) with 90 of them requiring respirator support.

Johor registered the highest number of cases yesterday, with 490, followed by Selangor (453), Sarawak (220), Negeri Sembilan (167) and Perak with 144 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said that there were five deaths recorded yesterday, all locals with chronic diseases, aged 32 to 81, bringing the number of deaths due to the pandemic to 1,135 people.

Meanwhile, he said seven new clusters were detected yesterday with five of them involving workplaces, one involving a community and the last involving a high-risk group.

“Five clusters involving workplaces were recorded in Kampung Sungai Burung (Johor), Jalan Wawasan 12 (Johor), Jalan Kempas Tiga (Johor), Jalan Melati (Selangor) and Desa Empat (Selangor).

“The cluster involving a community was recorded in Bukit Marak (Kelantan) while Jalan Cempedak (Kuala Lumpur) cluster involved a high-risk group,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the latest development brought the number of clusters to 1,145 with 488 active clusters, adding that 10 clusters were declared closed yesterday. — Bernama