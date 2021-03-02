Dr Annuar: ‘Very unlikely’ for PBB to contest in Bawang Assan, traditionally a SUPP seat

SIBU: It is ‘very unlikely’ that Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will contest in Bawang Assan in the state election which is due this year, said a vice president Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said he had heard about the speculation, but dismissed it as Bawang Assan has always been allocated to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) by the state’s ruling coalition.

“Bawang Assan is traditionally a SUPP seat. Even before Dato Sri (Wong Soon Koh) became Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) member, it is always SUPP seat.

“So, for PBB to contest the seat is very unlikely at the moment because we in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) always have power sharing and we respect each other.

“Therefore, anyone claiming to be confirmed PBB candidate to stand in Bawang Assan is completely untrue, as far as I am concerned,” he told reporters here when asked to comment on the speculation.

He said it was a norm for certain quarters to want to be the candidate when election is near.

“In Sibu, PBB only has Nangka traditionally. In other words, we always work together among GPS,” he said.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman since 1991, had won the seat on the SUPP ticket in 1991.

Following a leadership tussle, the former state cabinet member quit the party in 2014 and formed United People’s Party (UPP) which was rebranded as PSB in 2019.

Wong is currently PSB president.