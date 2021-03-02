Govt making efforts to overcome poverty due to Covid-19 pandemic — Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The government is making efforts to overcome the problem of poverty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the Cabinet had been discussing the issue thoroughly as it was aware that many people were still facing difficulties although the government had provided various types of aid to ease their burden.

Muhyiddin said the Economic Action Council chaired by him had received reports that more people had fallen into poverty due to the pandemic.

“Some of those previously in the T20 group have become M40 and some of the M40 group have become B40. Those in B40 have become even poorer because of the impact of the country’s shrinking economy,” he said in his One-Year Malaysia Prihatin Keynote Address here yesterday.

Muhyiddin, who marks his first year in office yesterday, said the Cabinet Committee on Poverty chaired by him would look into how the government, government-linked companies (GLCs), voluntary bodies and the private sector could work together to resolve the problem.

He said the poverty eradication programme would take into consideration the fact that the 2021 Poverty Line (PGK 2021) had increased from RM980 to RM2,208, which would increase the number of poor and hardcore poor households and consequently the number of target groups.

On the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Muhyiddin said it was aimed at achieving a “Prosperous, Inclusive and Sustainable Malaysia”, by formulating policies and strategies reflecting the government’s concern for the people’s problems as well as placing the Malaysian economy on a stronger footing to make it more competitive.

Among the government’s priorities under the 12MP covering the period 2021-2025 was to tackle poverty especially eradicating hardcore poverty and reducing socioeconomic inequalities through the implementation of more comprehensive and targeted programmes, he said.

Also to be given emphasis is the Bumiputera Empowerment Agenda to reduce the gap between Bumiputeras and other races, and speed up development in Sabah and Sarawak as well as other less developed states by strengthening the provision of infrastructure and basic amenities, he said.

The government will also focus on providing a conducive ecosystem for developing micro, small and medium industries (PMKS) and speed up adoption of advanced technology and digitalisation.

It would also promote quality investment by focusing on high technology activities and moving faster in the transition to green economy to support the sustainable development agenda to make Malaysia a low-carbon country, he added.

Muhyiddin said the country’s socioeconomic development plan for these five years is important and its objective is not only to revitalise economic growth but also to ensure the country’s prosperity can be distributed more fairly and equitably.

“While focusing on efforts to overcome the Covid-19 problem and rejuvenate the economy, we also need to plan for the country’s long-term economic development and progress,” he said.

He said the government had introduced the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB 2030) as a successor to the Vision 2020 with the main aim of giving the people a decent standard of living by 2030.

He said the main objective of WKB 2030, implemented through 12MP and 13MP (2026-2030), was to ensure development for all, reduce wealth and income gaps, and establish a prosperous and united country with integrity.

Today’s ceremony was conducted using the hybrid concept of virtual and physical presence in Putrajaya involving attendees like Cabinet ministers and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. — Bernama