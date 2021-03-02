‘New dialysis centre in Permyjaya set to be operational in  Sept’

MIRI: The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri District’s new dialysis centre in Permyjaya is expected to be operational by this September.

In stating this, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin acknowledged that there had been some delays in the works on the RM5.4-million centre, due to the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“The initial plan was for this project to be completed by June 2021.

“Now, we have revised the deadline (for completion of works) in August, so that the new centre would be ready for operations by September,” he told reporters when met after conducting a recent visit to the project site, located next to Miri Industrial Training Institute in Permyjaya here.

The minister, who is Senadin assemblyman and also MRC Miri vice-chairman, said once operational, the new dialysis centre in Permyjaya would serve the patients living in the northern section of the city – namely Kuala Baram, Tudan, Senadin, Permyjaya and Pujut.

“The existing centre at Jalan Bulan Sabit here is very congested, as it is now accommodating 344 patients.

“That’s why we decided to construct another centre in Permyjaya.”

Lee also acknowledged that being a new facility, the Permyjaya dialysis centre would need a lot of machines and equipment and thus, he expected that it would cost the project committee more than RM3 million.

“Thus, the committee is seeking financial support from the public as well as from the corporate sector.

“Moreover, the committee also plans to build staff quarters at this new facility,” added the minister.